Ludvina T. (Gracia) Sardinha, 96, of Somerset, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020. She was the wife of the late Manuel M. Sardinha, Jr. Born in Fall River, she was a daughter of the late Francisco and Conceicao (de Oliveira) Gracia. She had worked in the textile industry for many years and was a member of Saint Dominic Church. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, Classy Ladies. Ludvina was very outgoing and loved to dance. She leaves: her 4 children, Paul Sardinha (wife-Anne-Marie), Sandra Sardinha both of Fall River, Mark Sardinha (wife-Heather) of FL, and Beverly Carreiro (husband-Leonard) of Somerset; 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren, and a sister Tina Silvia of Fall River. She was the sister of the late Frank, Gil, Al, Antone, Lawrence, and Sara Gracia. Family and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass on Friday at 10 AM in St. Anthony of Padua Church. Burial in St. Patrick Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday in the Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St., Fall River, from 6-8PM. Strict adherence to mask wearing (both nose and mouth) and social distancing within both the funeral home and in church is required. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her honor to Special Olympics
Massachusetts, 512 Forest Street, Marlborough, MA 01752. Family members are always grateful for relatives and friends wishing to make in-person expressions of kindness and support. If you are unable to do so, because of this pandemic or any other reason, all are urged to express their sympathy online or by mail. To ensure that said condolences reach the family, please always make sure that submissions online are made directly through the funeral homes website (www.silvafaria.com
) and not through a third party. Thank you!