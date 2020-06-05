Luis A. De Mendonca, age 80 of Westport, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at RI Hospital. Born in Fazenda das Lages, Flores, Azores, Portugal, Luis was the son of the late Jose Armas and Amelia (Alves) De Mendonca and the beloved husband of Maria Gloria (Rodrigues) De Mendonca. Prior to retiring, Luis worked as a machine operator for ELBE File Co. for 18 yrs. Luis loved to spend quality time with his family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by his two Daughters: Judy Barroso (husband Mario) of Westport and Christine Aguiar (husband Joseph) of Swansea; Grandchildren: Andrew Barroso, Alexandra Estrela, Sarah Aguiar, Sophia Aguiar, & Emily Aguiar; Siblings: Fernando De Mendonca, Maria Alves, Terezinha Belo, Izilda Goncalves, Joao De Mendonca, & Gorette De Mendonca all of Canada; many nieces and nephews. Luis was the brother of the late Franciso, Jose, Manuel, and Helio De Mendonca. At the family's request, funeral arrangements will be private and under the direction of the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Inc., 1521 N. Main St., Fall River, MA. http://www.rogersfuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 5, 2020.