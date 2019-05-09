Luis Costa, 64, of Fall River, beloved husband of Karen (Levesque) Costa, passed away at home on Monday, May 6, 2019 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in Agua Retorta, St. Michael, Azores, he was a son of Maria (Medeiros) Costa and the late Luis Costa. He made a lifelong career of his passion for carpentry. A true outdoorsman, Luis loved the ocean, fishing, gardening, and simply working with his hands. He also very much enjoyed traveling with his family to his homeland in the Azores. Besides his mother and wife of forty years, he leaves his children, Stephanie Costa of Fall River, Lindsey Costa DeFarias and her husband, Joseph, of Medford, and Nathan Costa and his partner, Hailey Cambra of Boston.; his brother, Joe Costa and his wife, Kathy, of Somerset; his sister, Jorgelina Moreira and her husband, Mark, of Berkley; and many aunts, especially his dear Tia Aida Medeiros, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and his cherished dog, Sophie. His funeral will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 8:00 AM from the Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St., with a Mass of Christian Burial to be offered in St. Anthony of Padua Church at 9:00 AM. Committal and Interment in St. Patricks Cemetery. Calling hours will take place on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 4-8PM. www.silvafaria.com Published in The Herald News on May 9, 2019