Home

POWERED BY

Services
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Auclair Funeral Home
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
10:15 AM
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
St. George's Church
Westport, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Luis DaSilva
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Luis DaSilva


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Luis DaSilva Obituary
Luis DaSilva, 84, of Fall River, husband of Laura R. (Rego) DaSilva, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed watching soccer. Besides his wife of 61 years, he leaves six child- ren, Luis Silva and his wife Azelia of Dartmouth, Filomena Boudria and her husband Michael of Fall River, Antonio Silva and his wife Dora of Fall River, Rui Silva and his wife Lenore of Rehoboth, Daniel Silva of Swansea and Lily Ayer and her husband Mark of Westport; nine grandchildren, Ryan, Courtney, Tyler, Lauren, Adam, Catrina, April, Aaron and Aiden; one great-grandson, Benjamin; a brother, Antonio DaSilva of Tiverton and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Jose and Armando DaSilva and the son of the late Marianno and Liliana (Medeiros) Silva. His funeral will be held Tuesday at 10:15 AM from the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River with a Funeral Mass at St. George's Church, Westport at 11:30 AM. Interment, St. Patrick's Cemetery. A visitation will be held Monday from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Amer- ican Red Cross, PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
Download Now