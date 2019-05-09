The Herald News Obituaries
Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
730 Bedford St.
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 673-5821
Calling hours
Friday, May 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fall River chapel Fall River
Funeral
Saturday, May 11, 2019
8:00 AM
Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
730 Bedford St.
Fall River, MA 02720
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 11, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
Luis R. Debadoura Costa, 88, husband of the late Maria L (Pimentel) Costa, died Wed 5/8/19 at St Annes Hospital. Born in St Michael, Azores, son of the late Manuel R & Alexandrina (Martins Pimentel) Costa, he emigrated to Fall River in 1968. A mason by trade he also worked for various local area companies including Stride Rite Shoe. He enjoyed fishing, tending to his grapes (making wine) and watching TV. Father of Maria O. Estacio (husband Afonso), John P. Costa (wife Pauline), Luis A. Costa (wife Tina), Mario Costa (wife Marcia) & Susan Gibeau all of Fall River, Ana Maria Medeiros (husband Arthur) of Assonet, and the late Stella Costa. Brother of Odilia Pavao of Somerset, and the late William, Manuel & Jaime Costa, Maria Tavares and Bento Faria. He also leaves: 15 grandchildren, 9 (plus one on the way) great grandchildren, several nieces & nephews. Funeral Monday at 8 am from Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St, with Mass in Espirito Santo Church at 9. Interment Notre Dame Cemetery. Calling hours Sunday 5-8 www.silvafaria.com
Published in The Herald News on May 9, 2019
