Oliveira Funeral Homes, Inc.
215 Columbia St
Fall River, MA 02724-0323
(508) 672-4768
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Oliveira Funeral Homes, Inc.
215 Columbia St
Fall River, MA 02724-0323
Funeral
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
8:00 AM
Oliveira Funeral Homes, Inc.
215 Columbia St
Fall River, MA 02724-0323
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
9:00 AM
Santo Christo Church
Columbia St.
Fall River, MA
Resources
Luisa Aguiar Obituary
Luisa (Cordeiro) Aguiar, 73, of Fall River passed away November 27, 2019 at her home. Born in Arrifes, St. Michael, Azores, she was the daughter of the late Francisco and Luisa (Lopes) Cordeiro. Mrs. Aguiar worked as a private duty home health aide. She enjoyed cooking, traveling, sewing and spending time with her family. She was the rock that always helped to hold the family together. Survivors include her son: Pedro Aguiar of Fall River, her daughters: Cheryl Ferreira and Marieanne Aguiar, both of Fall River, her brother: Fernando Cordeiro of Mount Hope Valley, CT, 4 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 8:00 AM from the OLIVEIRA FUNERAL HOME, 215 Columbia St. Fall River, MA 02721 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9 AM at Santo Christo Church, Columbia St. Fall River. Interment will be in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours will be held December 3, 2019 from 5-8:00PM. www. OliveiraFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 2, 2019
