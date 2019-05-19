|
Luiz C. Leonardo Jr., age 56, of Berkley, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Ann Marie (Vohnoutka) Leonardo. Born in Fall River, he was the son of Alcina (Correia) Leonardo and the late Luiz C. Leonardo, Sr. Luiz was a member of the Men of St. Bernards and the Men of St. Josephs. He worked at Bucksworth for over 20 years. He will be best remembered for his infectious smile and laugh. Like his hugs, his love for his family and his faith was strong. Along with his wife he is survived by his daughters Nicole Emmons (husband Adam) of Bridgewater, Bethanie Leonardo (significant other Clifton Prazeres) of Swansea, Shana Couto (husband Alex) of Somerset and Kayla Debigare (husband Jeffrey) of Coventry, R.I.; sisters Maria Pacheco (husband Liberto) and Suzanne Thibert, both of Fall River; 7 grandchildren Logan, Colin, Grace, Sophie, Olivia, Lincoln and Addison; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Robert Leonardo (wife Kimberly). His funeral Mass will take place at St. Bernards Church in Assonet on Thursday, May 23, at 11 a.m. Interment in Beech Grove Cemetery, Westport. Calling hours will be held at St. Bernards Church in Assonet on Wednesday, May 22, from 4 - 8 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 7:30 p.m. Arrangements were under the direction of Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, 1521 N. Main St., Fall River. www.rogersfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his honor may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action network at www.pancan.org.
Published in The Herald News on May 19, 2019