Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Somerset Chapel
84 County St.
Somerset, MA 02726
(508) 672-5672
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Somerset Chapel
84 County St.
Somerset, MA 02726
Funeral
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:15 AM
Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Somerset Chapel
84 County St.
Somerset, MA 02726
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:15 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Lydia C. Medeiros Obituary
Lydia C. Medeiros, 95, widow of John V. Medeiros, died peacefully Thursday 4/11/19 at home after a long illness. Born in Fall River, daughter of the late Louis & Sylvana (Silva) Cabral, she moved to Swansea in1956 and was an audiology & vision technician for theSwansea School Dept for many years. Shewas an avid reader, and enjoyed working in the yard and gardening, as well as traveling with her husband. An excellent homemaker, she enjoyed cooking, baking & sewing | but her greatest passion was her family. Mother of John L. Medeiros (wife Kathryn) of Somerset, Claudia Scrivo (husband Fred) of Swansea & Patricia Ann Viera of Bethlehem, PA. Sister of Dennis Cabral (wife Barbara) of W Bridgewater, and the late Virginia Banville, Zulmira Medeiros, Theresa Cabral, Louis Cabral & Theodore Cabral (wife Lorraine, of Seekonk). She also leaves 3 grandchildren, Madelyn Medeiros, David J Seward, & Lauren Medeiros; 3 great grandchildren, Alexa, Jayden, and Cameron Seward; and many nieces & nephews. Funeral Wednesday at 10:15 am from Silva-Faria Somerset Funeral Home, 84 County St, Somerset, with Mass in St Francis of Assisi Church at 11:15 am. Entombment Notre Dame Mausoleum. Calling hours Tuesday 4-7. In lieu of flowers, donations to SouthCoast VNA Hospice, 200 Mill Rd, Fairhaven MA02790; 800-698-6877 www.silvafaria.com
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 15, 2019
