1/1
Lydia Gallego
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lydia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lydia (Perreira) Gallego, 93, recently of Groveland, MA and formerly of Fall River and Westport, passed away, Friday, August 21, 2020 in the Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport, MA. She was the widow of William Gallego. Born in Fall River, a daughter of the late Joseph Perreira and the late Maria Botelho Perreira, she attended Fall River schools and worked as a dress shop seamstress for more than 40 years. She is survived by two sons, William Gallego of Chelmsford, MA, Michael Gallego of Dartmouth; two daughters, Cynthia Ducharme of Groveland, MA, and Susan Robideau of Barrington, RI; seven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Services were held privately with the Hathaway Home for Funerals, Fall River, MA. To leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hathaway Funeral Home
1813 Robeson St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 673-0781
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hathaway Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved