Lydia Gallego

Lydia (Perreira) Gallego, 93, recently of Groveland, MA and formerly of Fall River and Westport, passed away, Friday, August 21, 2020 in the Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport, MA. She was the widow of William Gallego. Born in Fall River, a daughter of the late Joseph Perreira and the late Maria Botelho Perreira, she attended Fall River schools and worked as a dress shop seamstress for more than 40 years. She is survived by two sons, William Gallego of Chelmsford, MA, Michael Gallego of Dartmouth; two daughters, Cynthia Ducharme of Groveland, MA, and Susan Robideau of Barrington, RI; seven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Services were held privately with the Hathaway Home for Funerals, Fall River, MA. To leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals.com
