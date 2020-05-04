|
Mary Madeline (Amaral) Gagnon, 87, of Fall River, MA passed away peacefully after a long illness on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at her home in the Maplewood section of Fall River, surrounded by her family and close friends. Born in the North End, she was the only child of the late Mary (Mae) and Joseph (Dixie) Amaral. She was a devoted wife to her husband of 62 years, Raymond A. Gagnon who pre-deceased her, and a loving mother to children Dr. Suzanne Gagnon (and her husband Stephen Zimniski), Brenda Gagnon Clermont (and her husband Edmond Clermont), Gerald Gagnon, and grandchildren Nicholas Zimniski and Kayleigh Clermont. Madeline attended Fall River schools and graduated from B.M.C. Durfee High School in 1950, where she was Assistant Business Manager of the Record Book, Vice President of the Camera Club, a member of the Mixed Chorus and Girl's Glee Club and a volunteer in the Guidance Office. After graduation she worked as a secretary for a city contractor until she met and married her husband Raymond. Following the birth of their three children, she worked in various positions in City Government, until her final position as a Senior Clerk in the Collectors Office at the Fall River Government Center. Madeline was active in the PTA and at St. William's Church, where she was President of the Women's Guild. She loved music and dancing and she and Ray spent many weekend evenings dancing with friends at Lincoln Park. She was well travelled, having been to Europe and Hawaii in addition to having taken several Caribbean cruises. But home was where her heart stayed. More than anything else, she was a homemaker and a strong believer in the love and cohesiveness of family. Madeline designed her Kennedy Street dream house where she and Ray lived for more than 50 years, first with their children and later where she cared for her mother with Alzheimer's Disease. A fervent believer in education, she encouraged her children to complete college and have professional lives. When not in Fall River, she and Ray spent many winters at their vacation home near Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Funeral will be private with entombment at Notre Dame Cemetery Mausoleum. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date. Cards and remembrances may be sent to The Gagnon Family c/o Brenda Clermont, 1 Sunset Circle, Mashpee, MA 12649. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Boston Universitys Alzheimer's Research Fund, Attention: Lorraine Baldwin, 72 East Concord Street- Robinson 7800 Boston, MA 02118, or simply take an elderly person out to lunch in Madeline's memory at a time when it's safe to do so. www.almeida-pocasset.com for on line guest book.
Published in The Herald News on May 4, 2020