|
|
Mabel L. Hathaway, 95, of Haddam, beloved wife of the late Robert W. Hathaway, Jr., passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. She was born in Fall River, MA on October 14, 1924, a daughter of John and Sarah (Holden) Leather. She devoted her life to raising her five children. She also worked for many years as a quality control technician for Litton Industries/SWEDA Division in Fall River. She was a member of her Durfee High School class of 1942 reunion committee, planning reunions from its first to seventieth in 2012. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile, generosity and kindness, as well as her baking and cake decorating skills, especially her yummies, raisin squares, and chocolate covered peanut butter balls. She was an avid knitter and will be fondly remembered by dozens of family members and friends for whom she knitted customized Christmas stockings. She is survived by her children William (Virginia Nelson) of New London, CT, Robert (Mary Vandewalle) of Glendora, CA, Thomas (Cathy) of Bowie, MD, Elizabeth (Robert) Bochman of Higganum, CT and James (Margaret) of Spotsylvania, VA, eleven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren, with two more on the way. She is also survived by her brother, Walter Leather of Salisbury, NC. She was predeceased by her sister Alice (Arthur) Westgate. The funeral was held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the First Baptist Church in Essex, CT, followed by a graveside service and burial in Oak Grove Cemetery in Fall River, MA. To share a memory or express a condolence to Mabels family please visit: www. rwwfh.com. Arrangements by the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 13, 2020