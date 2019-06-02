|
Madeleine Angelina Bileau (nee Ferland) passed away on May 14, 2019. She was the loving & devoted wife of Roland G. Bileau for over 52 years; mother to Marc Bileau (Stephanie Bileau) of Brighton Pond, ME; Susan Pope (Scott Pope) of Madison, AL; and Eric Bileau (Gina Bileau) of Naples, FL. She left this world after an extended illness and in the care of her loving family and hospice. Madeleines passions included spending time with loved ones and entertaining. She especially loved cooking; doing so in her own home kitchen for countless family & friends, at her bakery Chez Madeleine in Tiverton, RI, and at the Univ. of Mass, Dartmouth, retiring as head baker. Madeleine enjoyed many things but her wonderful devotion to her family stands out most of all. Born in Chicoutimi, Quebec, Canada on October 25, 1942, she moved to Fall River, MA in 1945. She lived in Fall River for most of her life, 6 years in Tucson, AZ, and 7 years in Madison, AL. Madeleine leaves grandchildren Tucker Bileau, Emmie Bileau, Katryna Kofton, Kayla Kofton Bileau, Samuel Pope and Robyn Pope; and siblings Henry Ferland, Cecil Aubin, John Ferland, Louise Ferland, Raymond Ferland & Rita Lebeau. She was predeceased by her parents, Albert Ferland and Imelda Ferland (nee Guay) and her sister Marguerite Ferland. A memorial mass in her honor will take place at the Chapel at the Novitiate of The Dominican Sisters of the Presentation USA, 3012 Elm St., Dighton, MA 02715 on Saturday July 13, 2019 at 9:00am.
Published in The Herald News on June 2, 2019