Madeline Coutroubis
Madeline (Correia) Coutroubis, age 84, the beloved wife of the late Peter Chief Pete Coutroubis, passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family on September 6, 2020. A life long resident of Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Joseph A. and Mary (Pimental) Correia. Madeline worked at Louis Hand as a machine operator for many years. In later years she frequently attended lunch at McGoverns with the Louis Hand Graduate Club. She also worked at Mount Saint Joseph assisting with the lunch program. Family was Madelines greatest passion. She would gather with family almost daily to talk, laugh, and play cards. Mrs. C as she was affectionately called, was a loyal Red Sox and Partiots fan, rarely missing a game on tv. Mrs. C enjoyed traveling, going to Foxwoods and Newport Grand, computer games, and playing Bingo. Madeline is survived by her children: Pauline Botelho, Paula Kaylor (late husband Bill), and Paul Coutroubis (wife Tina) of Fall River; grandchildren: Peter Coulombe (wife Shannon) of Westport, Kristen Botelho (fianc Derek DeMendonca of Raynham), Bryana Diogo (husband Derek) of Fairhaven, Andrea Donnelly (fianc Jordan Delisle) of Fall River, David, Alexis, and Dean Coutroubis of Fall River; great grandchildren: Lilly and Aiden of Westport; a brother Joseph A. Correia; and many nieces and nephews. Madeline was the mother of the late Peter Coutroubis. She was the sister of the late Inez Correia, Mary Souza, Arthur, Edmond, Alban, Tony Correia, Mathilda Souza, Louis Correia, Theresa Barboza, and Irene Orlando. Madelines funeral will be private for family at the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home. All are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial in St. Michaels Church on Friday, September 11th at 10:00 A.M. Interment in Oak Grove Cemetery. Calling hours on Thursday September 10th from 4-8 P.M. To send the family expressions of sympathy, please go to www.rogersfuneral.com. Due to current restrictions, we ask for your patience as you may need to wait to come in to pay your respects.

Published in The Herald News on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 672-3101
