Malcolm E. Beattie, 68, of Tiverton, RI passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Alice (Wordell) Beattie. Born in Fall River, he was son of the late Peter M. and Janice M. (Cook) Beattie. Mr. Beattie was a general contractor in the area for many years. He was always held in high regard by many for his integrity and expertise. He was also an avid skier and bicyclist. Including his wife, survivors include 2 daughters: Jennifer A. LeFrance of Little Compton and Karen L. Medeiros of Fall River; 3 sisters: Barbara of FL, Judith of FL and Alison of Tiverton; 7 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation to which relatives and friends are invited will be Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport from 5-7 PM. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: MA Eye and Ear: The Foundation of the MEEI, Inc., Attn: Dr. Derrick T. Lin, 243 Charles St., Boston, MA 02114 or masseyeandear.org/makeagift
