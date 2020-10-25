Malcolm Frederick Borden, 93, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, in Fall River, MA, after a period of failing health. Born and brought up in Fall River during the Depression, rendered him homeless by the hurricane of 1938, he entered the US Navy in 1943 at the age of 17 to "see the world and help the war effort" in WWII. Returning home after the war ended, he married Geraldine Martin in 1949 and together, they raised their 4 children, first in Somerset, MA, for a few years and then in Taunton, MA, before building a new home in Dighton, MA, in 1968. Sadly, Gerry passed away suddenly in 1985. It was a dark time for Mac but it began to brighten after a number of family events brought him together with Gerrys first cousin Margaret Smith who had lost her spouse as well. They fell in love and married in January of 1989, beginning a 31 year romance that never got old. They were inseparable until Margarets passing in September, 2020, at the age of 100 years old. Mac, a toolmaker by trade, was the President of Bristol Tape Corp of Fall River from 1968 to his retirement in 2000 and was instrumental in the growth of the business from a Mom and Pop company to a corporation with over 40 employees and a solid reputation. Mac was known throughout his industry as one of the most honest businessmen in the adhesive tape/converting business. His retirement of 20 years allowed him to travel to many interesting places with Margaret and experience many adventures. His most favorite times were enjoying lunch or dinner with both the Borden and Smith families and his fabulous lobster/family reunion parties in his back yard. All of Margarets children adored Mac because of the love he shared with them all and his devotion to their mother. His journey on earth was truly, "a life well lived." Although we are all heartbroken with his passing, he will forever be our hero. He leaves his son and daughter-in-law, Bruce and Lynne Borden, and his daughter Beverly Borden and her partner Herb Wasserberg. He was the father of the late David Borden survived by his wife Rosemary and the late James Borden. He also leaves Margarets loving children, Carolyn and Paul Hebert, Paula and Jack ONeil, Bob and Charline Smith, Bill and Cindy Smith and the late Elizabeth Bessette. He was the grandfather of Brent Borden, Kara Bosco, Bruce Borden, Chris Borden, Caryn Borden, and Cheryl Borden. He was the great grandfather of Jack Borden, Josie Borden, AJ Bosco, Karina Bosco, Emma Borden, Chelsea Borden, Luke Borden and Malcolm and Maltida Borden. Calling hours at the Hathaway Funeral Home at 1813 Robeson St., Fall River MA will be on Tuesday October 27th from 4-7 PM and his private funeral will be at West Congregational Church on Winthrop St. in Taunton MA. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, facial coverings and social distancing will be required during the calling hours. Donations in Macs name may be made to: West Congregational Church, 415 Winthrop St. Taunton MA 02780. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.hathawayfunerals.com
