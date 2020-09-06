Malorie Pankowski

Malorie (Verros) Pankowski age 80, of Fort Lauderdale, FL, passed away on the 30th of August, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Henry F. Pankowski. Born in Fall River she was the daughter of the late Christ Verros and Anne (Stathis) Verros. She was a 1957 graduate of B.M.C. Durfee High School and a graduate of Katherine Gibbs in NYC. She was an avid reader and Mahjong enthusiast. She worked at Firestone in Fall River and Mr. Carls Hair Salon in Somerset for many years before retiring. She is survived by two daughters Nikki Hazelton (husband Clayton) of E. Greenwich, RI and Kristen Andersen (husband Steven) of Lakeville, two grandchildren Brittany and Brandon Hazelton and several nephews. In accordance with her wishes, following cremation, services will be private. Interment will be at Saint Patricks Cemetery in Fall River.



