Malorie Pankowski
Malorie (Verros) Pankowski age 80, of Fort Lauderdale, FL, passed away on the 30th of August, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Henry F. Pankowski. Born in Fall River she was the daughter of the late Christ Verros and Anne (Stathis) Verros. She was a 1957 graduate of B.M.C. Durfee High School and a graduate of Katherine Gibbs in NYC. She was an avid reader and Mahjong enthusiast. She worked at Firestone in Fall River and Mr. Carls Hair Salon in Somerset for many years before retiring. She is survived by two daughters Nikki Hazelton (husband Clayton) of E. Greenwich, RI and Kristen Andersen (husband Steven) of Lakeville, two grandchildren Brittany and Brandon Hazelton and several nephews. In accordance with her wishes, following cremation, services will be private. Interment will be at Saint Patricks Cemetery in Fall River.

Published in The Herald News on Sep. 6, 2020.
September 5, 2020
Malorie was a very dear friend for many years,we are broken-hearted. Lillian and I have sooo many wonderful memories of she and Hank We pray for ,and keep her lovely family in our hearts.Malorie will be missed so very much! God bless.Gerry Silvia.
Gerry Silvia
Friend
September 5, 2020
Rest in the sweetest peace, Hank and Malorie. We had some good laughs through our years at Horton Estates and getting together in Florida. Our deepest condolences to your daughters and grandchildren and all who will miss you.
Richie and Sammi Backman
Friend
