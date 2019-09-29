|
Manuel A. Miranda, Jr., 44, of Westport, passed away unexpectedly at home, Friday, September 27th. Born in Sao Miguel, Acores He was the only son of Manuel A. Sr and Odilia Miranda. He worked as a structural iron worker for the Local 7. In addition to his parents he is survived by: 2 children Katelyn and Maxwell Miranda; his companion Rebecca Pelagio and her children Sophia and Alex Couto; his 3 sisters, Susana Steadman and her companion Donald, Elita Miranda and her late companion Jeffrey Davis, and, Carla Berthiaume and her husband David, all of Westport; 6 nieces and nephews, Monica, Cassandra, Tayla, Melissa, Jacob, and Tyler. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and many close friends. The funeral will be held on Tuesday at 10am in the Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St. with a Funeral Mass in Espirto Santo Church at 11am. Burial will be in Beech Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to the funeral on Tuesday beginning at 9AM. www.silvafaria.com
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 29, 2019