Manuel B. Soica Farias, 78, of Fall River, passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 at St. Annes Hospital. Born in Santa Barbara Santo Antonio, Sao Miguel, Acores, he was the son of the late Manuel & Helena B. (Pacheco) Farias and the beloved husband of Odilia (Fonseca) Farias. Prior to retiring, Manuel worked as a Construction Laborer for Campanella Corp., Fourth Brothers Corp., Don Martin Corp., Wild Decker Corp., and Aggregate Corp. He was a member of the Massachusetts Laborers Union Local 271, and a Shareholder for the Republican Club. In addition to his wife of 53 years, survivors include his son: Manuel George Farias (wife of Elisabet) of Fall River; sisters: Helena Machado (husband Dinis) of Fall River, Mariana Camara (husband the late Ilidio) of New Bedford; grandchildren: Nicole Farias (fiance Ryan Rioux) and Nathan George Farias (girlfriend Devyn E. Facchetti); many nieces, nephews and godchildren. He was the brother of the late Maria Costa, Teresa Pacheco, Antonio Faria, and Jose Farias. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or to the . His funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. 1521 N. Main St. Fall River on Friday, August 16th here at 9:00 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Michaels Church at 10:00 A.M. Interment in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours on Thursday, Aug. 15th from 4-8 P.M. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 14, 2019