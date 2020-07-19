1/1
Manuel B.T. Da Silva
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Manuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Manuel B.T. DaSilva Silva age 69 of Swansea, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, peacefully in the comforts of his home. Born in So Pedro (Ponta Delgada), So Miguel, Aores, Manuel was the son of the late Manuel T. and Helena da Anunciaco (Benevides) Da Silva. Manuel became disabled at the very young age of 24, but managed to do whatever he could to help and support his parents and siblings. He was a parishioner of St. John of God Church and loved to play Yahtzee and Dominoes. Manuel was also the family "Taxi" driver, transporting his parents and siblings wherever they needed to go. He is survived by his two Sisters: Maria F.B.T. Da Silva of Swansea, MA and Rosa Maria Mogg of Del Ray Beach, FL; one Niece, one Nephew, & four great nephews. Manuel was predeceased by his Sister: Gilda M.B.T. Da Silva of Swansea and by four younger siblings while living in So Miguel. Manuels funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers and Sons Funeral Home, 1521 N. Main St. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. John of God Church at 11:00 A.M. Interment in St. Patricks Cemetery, Somerset. Calling hours on Monday, July 20, 2020 from 5-7 P.M. To send the family kind expressions of sympathy go to www.rogersfuneral.com. Due to current restrictions, we ask for your patience as you may need to wait to come in to pay your respects.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
JUL
21
Funeral
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
JUL
21
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. John of God Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 672-3101
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved