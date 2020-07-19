Manuel B.T. DaSilva Silva age 69 of Swansea, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, peacefully in the comforts of his home. Born in So Pedro (Ponta Delgada), So Miguel, Aores, Manuel was the son of the late Manuel T. and Helena da Anunciaco (Benevides) Da Silva. Manuel became disabled at the very young age of 24, but managed to do whatever he could to help and support his parents and siblings. He was a parishioner of St. John of God Church and loved to play Yahtzee and Dominoes. Manuel was also the family "Taxi" driver, transporting his parents and siblings wherever they needed to go. He is survived by his two Sisters: Maria F.B.T. Da Silva of Swansea, MA and Rosa Maria Mogg of Del Ray Beach, FL; one Niece, one Nephew, & four great nephews. Manuel was predeceased by his Sister: Gilda M.B.T. Da Silva of Swansea and by four younger siblings while living in So Miguel. Manuels funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers and Sons Funeral Home, 1521 N. Main St. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. John of God Church at 11:00 A.M. Interment in St. Patricks Cemetery, Somerset. Calling hours on Monday, July 20, 2020 from 5-7 P.M. To send the family kind expressions of sympathy go to www.rogersfuneral.com
. Due to current restrictions, we ask for your patience as you may need to wait to come in to pay your respects.