Manuel (Sonny) Enos, 87, of Tiverton, RI died peacefully in his home on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Sonny began working at the family business, Enos Gulf Service Station, as a young boy & eventually managed the business like a well-oiled machine. Many years later, he then took his many talents to the Tiverton School Department, working his way from janitor to the Director of Maintenance. Sonnys deep passion for the town of Tiverton led him to become a member of the Tiverton School Board, and eventually the Chair. Upon retirement, Sonny worked part-time for Fernco pump, using his many certificates to add value to the company. Sonny was a jack-of all-trades and especially loved working on cars. Judy, who would later become his beloved wife, knew this, and "borrowed" his car one day in an effort to get his attention. The rest is history. Theirs was a marriage and commitment unlike any other - raising four children together through every season of life; Sonny at times juggling three jobs to support his family. He was a devoted husband and loving father, and his family will always remember his clam boils in the garage, famous spaghetti and meatball Christmas Eve dinners, fondness for country music and cowboy TV shows, and his mischievous humor. While his passing leaves an unimaginable void in all of their hearts, his family takes solace in knowing that he and his sweetheart are together once again. Sonny leaves four children, Wendy Berube (husband Richard), Tammy Stang (husband Michael), Michael Enos, and Tracey Reynolds (partner Glenn Mauk), grandchildren Darren, Katelyn, Sara, Lindsey, Andrew, Mikhaila, and Adam, great grandchildren Brantley and Nova; siblings Shirley Raposa, Barbara Almeida, Beverly Fernandes, and William Enos, and several beloved nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents Jose and Rose Enos, siblings Joseph Enos, Doris Enos, Irene Cordeiro, and Connie Medeiros. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his graveside service at Pocasset Hill Cemetery on Main Road, Tiverton, RI on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 11:15am. Face coverings and social distancing are required. Online Condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society,101A First Ave., Waltham, MA 02451.

Published in The Herald News on Nov. 24, 2020.
November 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time and sincerest thanks for entrusting your loved one to our care.
The Auclair Family
