Manuel F. Costa, age 81 of Fall River, passed away on Friday, Sep. 25, 2020 at St. Annes Hospital surrounded by his wife and children. Born in Fenais da Luz, So Miguel, Aores, Manuel was the son of the late Antonio do Rego and Maria da Luz (Ferreira) Costa. He was the beloved husband of Maria Jose (Cabral) Costa. Prior to retiring, Manuel worked as a foreman in the construction industry. He was a parishioner of Espirito Santo Church, a longtime member and president of the PMA Our Lady of Light Inc., the Our Lady of Light Scholarship Foundation, and the Holy Ghost Charity of Our Lady of Light. Manuel was also past president of the Our Lady of Light Band, the Great Feast of the Holy Ghost of N.E, and the Day of Portugal celebration in Fall River. In addition to his wife of fifty-four years, he leaves behind his children: Laura Correa (husband Lee) of Fall River, David Costa (wife Susan) of N. Attleboro, and Lucy Charette (husband Frank) of Somerset; Siblings: Maria Almeida, Natalie Amaral, Antonio F. Costa, and Esmeralda Hermenegildo; Grandchildren: Lauren, Ryan, and Rachel Correa, Abigail, Grace, and Francis Charette, and many nieces & nephews. Manuel was the brother of the late Jose R. Costa and Louis F. Costa. Manuels funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, 1521 N. Main St., Fall River on Thursday, Oct. 1st with a Private viewing for Immediate Family Members. A funeral mass to which all are invited will take place in Espirito Santo Church, Alden St. at 10:00A.M. Private entombment in Notre Dame Cemetery Mausoleum. Memorial donations in his honor can be made to: Hudner Oncology 795 Middle Street, Fall River, Ma. 02721. To send the family expressions of sympathy, please go to www.rogersfuneral.com
.