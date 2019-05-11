|
Manuel Sousa Faria, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 after a prolonged illness, at home surrounded by his family. He was born on January 22, 1943 in Pilar, Bretanha, Sao Miguel, Acores, to Luis Bento Faria and Amelia Raposo. He leaves behind his devoted wife of 53 years, Benvinda dosReis Faria, 3 children John Luis Faria (Maria Luisa) of Fall River, Joseph Farya (Elayne) of Ontario, NY, and Rosa Sousa (Paulo) of Swansea. He was a vovo to 8 grandchildren Felicia Botelho (Valerio), Natasha Faria, Lindsey Farya, Salome Farya, Maria Clara Farya, Rebecca Farya, Ella Sousa and Nigel Sousa. He was also the brother of Jose Faria (Ilda) Fall River, MA, Luis Faria (Maria) Toronto, CA, Maria dos Anjos Oliveira (Acores), Joao Faria (Ana) Acores. Manuel's family would like to thank Maria Valentim for her many years of care that she provided to Manuel and Benvinda, the staff of Bristol Elder Services, who were always available to assist us with care, and all the hospice PCA's and nurses who helped ease his suffering, especially in these last few months. Manuels funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers Funeral Home, 1521 N. Main St., Fall River, MA on Tuesday, May 14th here at 7:30 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Dominic's Church, Swansea at 9:00 A.M. Cremation to follow. Calling hours on Monday, May 13th from 4-8 P.M. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the or . www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 11, 2019