Manuel Pepsi Fernandes, age 81, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 at his home in Swansea. He was the loving husband of Kathryn (Cavanaugh) Fernandes to whom he was married 58 years. Born in Bristol, RI a son of the late Manuel and the late Mary (Pimental) Fernandes he was a longtime resident of Swansea. A graduate of Colt Memorial High School in Bristol, Class of 1955 he went on to work as a pressman at the Fall River Herald News for 27 years before retiring in 1999. A star athlete in high school he played baseball and basketball and was an enthusiastic New England sports fan; happy to see the Red Sox win the pennant and the Patriots win the Super Bowl. He enjoyed many Friday nights out with friends at the Greyhound races and to walk either outside or in the Swansea Mall. A true craftsman he was skilled at drawing but most notably for the stone walls he built at all his familys homes. In addition to his wife, he is survived by one daughter, Kerri Mullen and her husband Peter of Woodstock, GA; two sons, Timothy Fernandes and his wife Pamela Gauvin-Fernandes of Assonet and Thomas Fernandes of Swansea; one sister, Anna Sousa and her husband Joseph; and five grandchildren, Riley Mullen, Megan Mullen, John Fernandes, Abigail Fernandes and Bailey Mullen. His Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 10:00 AM in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 520 Gardners Neck Rd., Swansea. Burial will be private. Contributions may be made in his honor to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, Inc., 912 Killian Hill Rd. SW, Lilburn, GA 30047. Arrangements are in the care of Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, for tributes and directions please visit www.waring-sullivan.com.