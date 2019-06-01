The Herald News Obituaries
|
Manuel Fonseca Jr. Obituary
Manuel Top Gun Fonseca, Jr., 88, of Swansea, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 at St. Annes Hospital. He was the husband of the late Barbara S. (Macomber) Fonseca. Born and raised in Fall River, son of the late Manuel J. Fonseca, Sr. and Eva (Petit) Fonseca, he had resided in Swansea since 1974. Mr. Fonseca was a longtime dedicated milkman at Lecomtes Dairy for 50 years, retiring last year. He loved watching his grandchildren play baseball. Survivors include his sons, Manuel H. Fonseca and his wife Sandy and Richard Fonseca all of Fall River; two grandsons, Brett and Brandon Fonseca of Fall River; two sisters, Theresa Gillotti and her husband Daniel of Ohio and Anna Rose Jacob of Westport; and several nieces and nephews. He was father-in-law of the late Keri Fonseca and brother of the late Roland and Russell Fonseca, Mary Botelho and Emily McNabb. His Funeral will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 8 am from the WARING-SULLIVAN HOME at BIRCHCREST, 189 Gardners Neck Rd., Swansea followed by a Funeral Mass at 9 am in St. Dominics Church, 1277 GAR Highway, Swansea. Burial will follow in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. Visiting hours Monday 4-8pm. For online tributes please visit: www. waring-sullivan.com.
Published in The Herald News on June 1, 2019
