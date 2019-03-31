The Herald News Obituaries
Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
730 Bedford St.
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 673-5821
Lying in State
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
Fall River, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
Fall River, MA
View Map
Reverend Manuel Garcia, 84, entered into eternal rest, Wednesday, March 27 in Rhode Island Hospital. Born in Cedros, Faial, Azores, he was the son of the late Maria Garcia de Lacerda and Antonio Garcia da Rosa. He entered into the Seminary in 1945 under the Diocese of Angra, Terceira, Azores and was ordained a priest on April 21, 1957. In 1965 he immigrated to America, and was a priest in various Portuguese Churches. He was a founder of the Fundao Beneficente Faialense. Father Garcia edited the Portuguese Missalette beginning in 1973, and was the founder of The Promotora Portuguesa and Rooster Printing in 1980 and through those he was able to distribute Portuguese music and books up to its closing in 1999. He is survived by his sister Maria Alice Fialho of Horta, Faial, Azores. His Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, April 1, at 11 AM in St. Anthony of Padua Church in Fall River. He will lie in state beginning at 9:30 AM prior to the Mass in the Church. Burial will take place in St. John Cemetery in New Bedford. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Missionaries of Charity, St Theresa of Calcuta, 556 County St. New Bedford MA 02740 or St. Anthony of Padua Church, 48 16th St., Fall River, MA 02720. www.silvafaria.com
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 31, 2019
