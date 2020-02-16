|
Manuel H. Silveira, 86, of Swansea devoted husband of Lorraine A. (Martin) Silveira, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020. A dedicated parishioner of the former St. Michaels Parish in Ocean Grove, he served as Choir Director for many years and was a proud recipient of the Marion Medal. He was an active member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society, both at St. Michaels and at St. Francis of Assisi Church. He was a baker at Continent Bakery, Swansea and was later employed at Mercury Mail Advertising, Pawtucket, RI. In addition to his wife of 63 years, he leaves seven children, Elaine Morin (husband Ronald), James Silveira (wife Emilia), Suzanne Lefevre (husband Thomas), Karen Kmetz (husband Keith), Janet Maynard (life partner Richard Lennox), John Silveira (wife Linda) and Bob Silveira (wife Amanda); two brothers, Joseph and Richard Silveira; 16 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and many beloved nieces and nephews. Born and raised in Bristol, R.I, he was the son of the late Manuel and Mary (Sousa) Silveira and the brother of the late Lorraine Jernigan. Manny, as he was affectionately known, was a hard working man tirelessly dedicated to his wife and family. He also loved spending time with relatives and friends. He never lost his love for baking and baked treats such as his famous Manny Muffins and strawberry rhubarb pies for all those he loved. He was a singer and piano player, talents he also loved to share with family, friends, and parishioners of St. Michael's Church. He was fun loving and loved to spend time with his precious grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held Tuesday from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Auclair Funeral Home, 690 S.Main St. Fall River. His funeral will be held Wednesday at 8:45 A.M. from the funeral home with a Funeral Mass at St.Francis of Assisi Church, Swansea, at 10:00 A.M. Burial, Mt. Hope Cemetery, Swansea. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Vincent de Paul Society, 270 Ocean Grove Ave. Swansea, MA 02777. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 16, 2020