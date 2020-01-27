|
Manuel "Manny" Leite of Swansea, passed peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, January 25 at Charlton Memorial Hospital after fighting a courageous battle with congestive heart failure and mesothelioma for several months. He was the husband of Elvira "Ellie"(Costa) Leite, with whom he celebrated 61 years of marriage on December 21, 2019. He peacefully entered The Room in God's Heavenly Mansion which God had reserved for him since October 6, 1977, after he received Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior of his life. He spent his last earthly days and nights in his hospital room, holding hands with his "Bride" Ellie, whom he called "his precious wife." Born in Maia, Sao Miguel, Azores on July 19, 1933, he was the son of the late Jos and Maria do Carmo Leite and the son-in-law of the late Jos and Eliza Costa. He came to the USA in March 1959. Completed a three-year course in English in two years and became a US Citizen in 1962. He became a carpenter, building new homes for Laflamme Bros. at Americana Terrace in Somerset for many years. He built his family's home in Swansea in just six months at nights after working at his day job. He later worked as a carpenter at Fernandes Supermarkets and later at Shaw's Supermarkets, retiring in 2003. He proudly gave back to his adopted country by learning the language and being gainfully employed. He had a bright smile and blessed many with his strong belief in the Lord. He was an avid vintner of award-winning wines that he made from his own grapes. Family, friends, and neighbors were blessed by the many bountiful fruits and vegetables he grew in his backyard orchard and garden. Harvest time at his home was a blessed celebration. He was a friendly gentleman and respected by all. He'll be sadly missed. He is survived by his "bride" Ellie, son David of NY and CT and David's partner, Alan Dunkelberger. He was brother of Irene Carreiro (late husband Joe), Sally Leite (husband Manny), Lourdes Farias (late husband Bob), all of Somerville. Extended family members include Tony Costa and wife "Vi," FL/MI, Tina Leite (late husband Joe), many beloved nieces and nephews, church family members and countless friends. Late members include Manny and Mary Costa, MI, Joe and Flory Costa, Altino "Tex Barry" and Betty Costa (Somerset). He loved his kitty "Charlie", who reacted sadly and missed Manny when he was hospitalized. His family wishes to thank everyone who prayed for them throughout his illnesses. They thank the kind, courteous and compassionate staff at Charlton Memorial, who were all there for some very difficult hospitalizations. His funeral will be held Thursday, January 30 at 10 a.m. in the Calvary Temple Assembly of God Church, 4321 N. Main St., Fall River. Burial will follow at Nathan Slade Cemetery, Somerset. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Calling hours Wednesday 4-7p.m. in the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton St., Somerset. For facility directions or to leave an online condolence go to hathawayfunerals.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 27, 2020