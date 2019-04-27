|
Manuel M. De Oliveira, age 64, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2019 at Brigham & Womens Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Connie (Rego) De Oliveira. Born in Leca da Palmeira, Porto, Portugal, he was the son of the late Manuel and Ana (Martins) De Oliveira. Manuel was an avid fan of soccer and loved spending time with his grandchildren. Along with his wife he is survived by his children Kevin, Shawn and Joshua (fianc Andrea Fumia) De Oliveira; siblings Rosa Pereira, Severino De Oliveira, Grace Garcia, Lurdes Pereira, Viginia Martins and Connie De Oliveira; grandchildren Theodore J., and Julian Manuel De Oliveira; as well as several godchildren, nieces and nephews. His funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, 1521 N. Main St., Fall River on Monday here at 9 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Espirito Santo Church at 10 A.M. Entombment in Notre Dame Mausoleum. Calling hours on Sunday from 5-8 P.M. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 27, 2019