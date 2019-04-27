Home

POWERED BY

Services
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 672-3101
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
9:00 AM
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Espirito Santo Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Manuel Oliveira
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Manuel M. De Oliveira

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Manuel M. De Oliveira Obituary
Manuel M. De Oliveira, age 64, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2019 at Brigham & Womens Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Connie (Rego) De Oliveira. Born in Leca da Palmeira, Porto, Portugal, he was the son of the late Manuel and Ana (Martins) De Oliveira. Manuel was an avid fan of soccer and loved spending time with his grandchildren. Along with his wife he is survived by his children Kevin, Shawn and Joshua (fianc Andrea Fumia) De Oliveira; siblings Rosa Pereira, Severino De Oliveira, Grace Garcia, Lurdes Pereira, Viginia Martins and Connie De Oliveira; grandchildren Theodore J., and Julian Manuel De Oliveira; as well as several godchildren, nieces and nephews. His funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, 1521 N. Main St., Fall River on Monday here at 9 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Espirito Santo Church at 10 A.M. Entombment in Notre Dame Mausoleum. Calling hours on Sunday from 5-8 P.M. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now