Manuel M. Estrella, 83, of Fall River passed away June 2, 2020 at Fall River Health Care in Fall River. He was born in Fenais da Luz, St. Michael, Azores a son of the late Manuel and Guilhermina (Macedo) Estrella and had lived in Fall River since 1966. He was a Grinder at United Steel, formerly of Easton, for 12 years. Prior to that Mr. Estrella was a fisherman in the Azores. Mr. Estrella was a member of the Santo Christo Club. Survivors include 2 sons: Mario G. Estrella, and Manuel Estrella, 2 daughters: Natalie Medeiros and her husband Joseph, and Lucy Champigny all of Fall River, 2 brothers: Tony Estrella of San Diego, CA, and Silvino Estrella of Fall River, 2 sisters: Conceicao Felix of Fall River, and Angie Medeiros of Tiverton, 9 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, and several nieces and nephews. Arrangements are entrusted to the OLIVEIRA FUNERAL HOME, 215 Columbia St., Fall River, MA. Due to state regulations services will be private. Funeral Mass, which is open to the public, will be Saturday 9 AM at Santo Christo Church, Columbia Street, Fall River. We ask that those attending the Mass meet directly at church. www.OliveiraFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 5, 2020.