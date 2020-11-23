anuel M. Rodrigues,'Manuel dos Arrifes' 73, of Fall River, the husband of Maria N. (Cabral) Rodrigues, passed away on November 19, 2020 at home with his family by his side. Born in Arrifes, St. Michael, Azores a son of the late Maria (Marques) and Joao Rodrigues. He was an entrepreneur. He owned various restaurants and bars, including Pleasant Caf, Mannys Place, and The Goldmine Restaurant. He also owned Eminar Trucking. He was a founder of Amigos dos Arrifes and was a former member of Our Lady of Light Band. He was a passionate person who always sought to promote the welfare of others, hosted numerous charitable events to raise monies for those in need. He is survived by: his 5 children, Lori Ann Almeida of Fall River, Pamela Capela and her husband Antonio, Isaac Rodrigues and his wife Giselle, and Christine Soares and her husband John all of Florida and Stacey Rodrigues Novo of Fall River; 12 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; 5 siblings, Adelina Cabral of Fall River, Lucia Medeiros and Samuel Rodrigues both of Tiverton, Jose Rodrigues of New Bedford, Gilda Simoes of Rochester. He was the brother of the late Maria Reis, Joao Rodrigues and Conceicao Cruz Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Tuesday, November 24th in the Silva Faria Funeral Home 730 Bedford St. Fall River 5-8PM . Due to the current building capacity restrictions, please be mindful and patient for you may need to wait outside or in your vehicle while others pay their respects. Strict adherence to mask wearing (both the nose and mouth) and social distancing while in the funeral home. The funeral service will be private and by invitation only. Family members are always grateful for relatives and friends wishing to make in-person expressions of kindness and support. If you are unable to do so, because of this pandemic or any other reason, all are urged to express their sympathy online or by mail. To ensure that said condolences and/or sympathy cards reach the family, please always make sure that submissions online are made directly through the funeral homes website (www.silvafaria.com
) and not through a third party.