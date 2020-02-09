Home

Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 672-3101
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
9:00 AM
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Michaels Church
Manuel Oliveira, 86 of Dighton and formerly of Fall River, passed away on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. Born in Santo Antonio, Alem Capelas, So Miguel, Aores, Manuel was the husband of the late Luisa (Pimental) Oliveira and the son of the late Manuel & Helena C. (Reis) Oliveira. Prior to retiring in 1995, Manuel worked construction for 28 years and finished his career with Somerset Construction. He was a parishioner of St. Michaels Church and a member of the F.R. Sportsmens Club. He is survived by his son: Michael Oliveira (wife Nancy) of Somerset; grandchildren: Michael Ryan, Nicholas, & Madison Oliveira; siblings: Henrique & Antonio Oliveira, Helena Aguiar, Philomena Chaves, Alda Rocha; many nieces & nephews. Manuel was the brother of the late Jose & Maria Luisa Oliveira. Manuels funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, 1521 N. Main St., Fall River on Wednesday, Feb. 12th here at 9:00 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Michaels Church at 10:00 A.M. Interment in Notre Dame Cemetery. Calling hours on Tuesday, Feb. 11th from 5-8 P.M. www.rogers funeral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 9, 2020
