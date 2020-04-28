Home

Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 672-3101
Manuel P. Elizardo

Manuel P. Elizardo Obituary
Manuel P. Elizardo, 86 of N. Dighton, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Morton Hospital. Born in Furnas, Sao Miguel, Acores, he was the son of the late Manuel & Evangelina (da Silva) Elizardo and the beloved husband of the late Mariana (Medeiros) Elizardo, who passed away on April 15, 2020. Manuel was a self-employed farmer and a parishioner of St. Nicholas of Myra Church, N. Dighton. He is survived by his 2 sons: Angelo Elizardo of N. Dighton and Steven Elizardo of Fall River; 2 sisters: Alice Elizardo and Mercedes Oliveira; 6 grandchildren: Bethany, Gregory, Samantha, Amber, Sarah, & Steven Seth; 1 great grandchild: Alana; as well as several nieces & nephews. He was the brother of the late James Pacheco. Due to the new restrictions implemented by the Diocese of Fall River in response to the Coronavirus outbreak, Manuels funeral services will be Private for the immediate family. To send condolences to the family, please visit our website at www.rogersfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 28, 2020
