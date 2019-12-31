Home

Manuel Pereira Obituary
Manuel Pereira, 80, of Fall River passed away December 28, 2019 at St. Annes Hospital. Born in St. Michael, Azores, he was a son of the late Jose Gonsalves and Maria Pereira. Mr. Pereira was born deaf and was well known in the hearing impaired community. He enjoyed fishing. Survivors include his sisters: Maria Vieira of Fall River, Maria J. Pereira of St. Michael, Azores, and Maria Andrade of Fall River, along with several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Maria Pereira. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 8 AM from the Oliveira Funeral Home, 215 Columbia St., Fall River, MA 02721 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9 AM at Santo Christo Parish, Columbia St., Fall River. Interment will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours will be held Wednesday from 6 | 8 PM. www.OliveiraFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 31, 2019
