Manuel Pereira

Manuel (Tony) Pereira, 72, of Longs, SC, passed away at home surrounded by family, on Thursday, October 8, 2020 after a long illness. Born in St. Michaels, Azores, Portugal, he resided for most of his life in Fall River, MA before retiring and moving to South Carolina in 2015. Prior to his retirement, he owned and operated MA Pereira Electric for over 30 years, before finishing his career as Wiring Inspector for the City of Fall River. He was highly respected and trusted leader in his industry, always conducting his business with the highest level of integrity. He was known for his generosity, always willing to lend a hand without question to anyone in need. He served his country in the US Navy, operating in Fleet Tactical Support with the Pacific Fleet during the Vietnam War. Tony loved hunting, fishing, raising bird dogs and traveling with friends and family. He was a lifetime member of Fall River Rod and Gun Club in Westport, MA and treasured the friendships and memories made there. He was the son on of the late Manuel and Maria (Freitas) Pereira. He is survived by his best friend and wife of 50 years, Geraldine (Rapoza) Pereira of Longs, SC, formerly of Fall River and Westport, MA; beloved son, Jeffrey Pereira, daughter in law, Edith Pereira, and his pride and joy, granddaughters, Sydney and Kelsey, all of Elon, NC, and formerly of Fall River, MA; and cherished sister, Mary Lou Sousa of Fall River. Private service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
