Home

POWERED BY

Services
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 672-3101
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michaels Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Manuel Ramos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Manuel Ramos

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Manuel Ramos Obituary
Manuel Ramos, age 95, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. Manuel was the beloved husband of the late Adeline (Dias) Ramos. Born in Fall River, he was the son of the late Antonio and Anna (Moniz) Ramos. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of WWII and a member of the I.L.G.W.U. Manuel is survived by his children Ronald R. Ramos (wife Roxanne) of Swansea and Donna Hardee (husband Gregory) of Roanoke, VA; 2 grandchildren Jill Brown and Lisa Yelle (husband Eric) and 1 great-grandchild Zachary Brown as well as several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Antone Ramos, Mary Macedo and Isabel Furtado. His funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. 1521 N. Main St., Fall River Tuesday, November 26th with extended calling hours from 8:30-9:30 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Michaels Church at 10:00 A.M. Interment at St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Manuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -