|
|
Manuel Ramos, age 95, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. Manuel was the beloved husband of the late Adeline (Dias) Ramos. Born in Fall River, he was the son of the late Antonio and Anna (Moniz) Ramos. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of WWII and a member of the I.L.G.W.U. Manuel is survived by his children Ronald R. Ramos (wife Roxanne) of Swansea and Donna Hardee (husband Gregory) of Roanoke, VA; 2 grandchildren Jill Brown and Lisa Yelle (husband Eric) and 1 great-grandchild Zachary Brown as well as several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Antone Ramos, Mary Macedo and Isabel Furtado. His funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. 1521 N. Main St., Fall River Tuesday, November 26th with extended calling hours from 8:30-9:30 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Michaels Church at 10:00 A.M. Interment at St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 23, 2019