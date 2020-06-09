Manuel Raposo, 73, of Fall River, husband of Lucia (Furtado) Raposo, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020. He was born in Porto Formoso, St. Michael, Azores, and has spent the past 62 years residing in Fall River. 'Little Manny' was a giant of a man who spent his life helping others and serving God. He was a proud member of the Local 138 for 41 years, including 32 years as foreman for the Manuel R. Pavao Construction Co. He enjoyed fishing, attending mass and church events, and cheering on his beloved soccer team, Porto. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his wife of 48 years, he is survived by two children, Thomas Raposo (wife Joanne) of Fall River and Janice Medeiros (husband Brian) of Fall River; a granddaughter, Ariana Medeiros; six siblings, Joseph Raposo, Mary Jo Pavao, John Raposo, Antone Raposo, Gervasio 'Dino' Raposo and Marianne Duarte, and many nieces and nephews. He was the son of the late Joao and Maria (Gervasio) Raposo. A visitation will be held Thursday from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday at 9:00 AM at St. Mary's Cathedral, Spring St., MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH. Entombment, Notre Dame Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Manuels name to American Lung Assn., 1661 Worcester Road, # 301, Framingham, MA 01701. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 9, 2020.