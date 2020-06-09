Manuel Raposo
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Manuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Manuel Raposo, 73, of Fall River, husband of Lucia (Furtado) Raposo, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020. He was born in Porto Formoso, St. Michael, Azores, and has spent the past 62 years residing in Fall River. 'Little Manny' was a giant of a man who spent his life helping others and serving God. He was a proud member of the Local 138 for 41 years, including 32 years as foreman for the Manuel R. Pavao Construction Co. He enjoyed fishing, attending mass and church events, and cheering on his beloved soccer team, Porto. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his wife of 48 years, he is survived by two children, Thomas Raposo (wife Joanne) of Fall River and Janice Medeiros (husband Brian) of Fall River; a granddaughter, Ariana Medeiros; six siblings, Joseph Raposo, Mary Jo Pavao, John Raposo, Antone Raposo, Gervasio 'Dino' Raposo and Marianne Duarte, and many nieces and nephews. He was the son of the late Joao and Maria (Gervasio) Raposo. A visitation will be held Thursday from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday at 9:00 AM at St. Mary's Cathedral, Spring St., MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH. Entombment, Notre Dame Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Manuels name to American Lung Assn., 1661 Worcester Road, # 301, Framingham, MA 01701. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time and sincerest thanks for entrusting your loved one to our care.
The Auclair Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved