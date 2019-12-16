|
|
Manuel "Butch" Rego, 67, a life long resident of Somerset, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 in his home, after a long illness. He was the husband for 47 years of Janice (Pavao) Rego. Manuel was born in Somerset, a son of the late Manuel Rego Viveiros and the late Gilda (Jacome) Rego Viveiros. He attended Somerset and Fall River schools and proudly completed his GED later in life. He was a textiles worker for many years in the area and was last employed by Duro Manufacturing. Besides his wife he is survived by two daughters, Amy Rego and Sara Bardan and her husband Dennis; a sister, Dolores Violette. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Janice Frizado and Deborah Liebl. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, including niece Heidi Dagwan who he was very close to. Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 4 - 7 p.m. with a service of prayer and remembrance at 7 p.m. in the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton St., Somerset, MA 02726. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Other arrangements to be held privately. The family would like to extend special thanks to the personnel of the Somerset FD Rescue for their kindness and professionalism at times of crisis; also the Southcoast VNA and particularly his nurse Jen Dos Anjos who was an angel in his final days. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the MSPCA at www.mspca.org. For facility directions or to leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals.com.
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 16, 2019