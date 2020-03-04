|
Manuel S. Dias, 76, of Fall River, passed away March 3, 2020. He was the loving husband of Filomena R. (Mello) Dias. Born in Vilarinho do Souto, Ermelo, Arcos & Valdevez, Portugal, he was a son of the late Domingos and Custodia (Silva) Dias. He had worked as a baker for many years and was a part owner of Columbia Bakery. He was a fan of FC Porto and enjoyed spending time with his family. Along with his wife, survivors include his son: George Dias of Fall River, his daughters: Susan Dias and Leila Gage (husband Ryan) both of Fall River, his sisters: Helena Domingos of Fall River. Rosa Vincent of Norwood, and Hermandina Sousa of Belgium, his brothers: Antonio S. Dias and Custodio S. Dias of Portugal, and Silvestre S. Dias and Joaquim S. Dias both of Fall River, his grandson: Aiden, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 8 AM at the Oliveira Funeral Homes | Columbia Street Chapel, 215 Columbia Street, Fall River, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9 AM at Santo Christo Church, Columbia St. Fall River. Interment will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours will be Friday, March 6, 2020 from 4-7 PM. www.OliveiraFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 4, 2020