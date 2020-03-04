Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oliveira Funeral Homes, Inc.
215 Columbia St
Fall River, MA 02724-0323
(508) 672-4768
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
8:00 AM
Oliveira Funeral Homes, Inc.
215 Columbia St
Fall River, MA 02724-0323
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:00 AM
Santo Christo Church
Columbia St
Fall River, MA
Resources
More Obituaries for Manuel Dias
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Manuel S. Dias

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Manuel S. Dias Obituary
Manuel S. Dias, 76, of Fall River, passed away March 3, 2020. He was the loving husband of Filomena R. (Mello) Dias. Born in Vilarinho do Souto, Ermelo, Arcos & Valdevez, Portugal, he was a son of the late Domingos and Custodia (Silva) Dias. He had worked as a baker for many years and was a part owner of Columbia Bakery. He was a fan of FC Porto and enjoyed spending time with his family. Along with his wife, survivors include his son: George Dias of Fall River, his daughters: Susan Dias and Leila Gage (husband Ryan) both of Fall River, his sisters: Helena Domingos of Fall River. Rosa Vincent of Norwood, and Hermandina Sousa of Belgium, his brothers: Antonio S. Dias and Custodio S. Dias of Portugal, and Silvestre S. Dias and Joaquim S. Dias both of Fall River, his grandson: Aiden, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 8 AM at the Oliveira Funeral Homes | Columbia Street Chapel, 215 Columbia Street, Fall River, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9 AM at Santo Christo Church, Columbia St. Fall River. Interment will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours will be Friday, March 6, 2020 from 4-7 PM. www.OliveiraFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Manuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -