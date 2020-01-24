|
Manuel S. Melo, 75, of Fall River, husband of the late Mary (Amaral) Melo, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020. He was employed as a machinist for Hasbro Toy and Harmel Corp. An avid New England sports fan, he enjoyed fishing and was a coin and stamp collector. Survivors include four children, Michael Melo, Daniel Melo (wife Maria), Ashley Beauchemin and Jason Beauchemin; siblings, Joseph Mello, Mary Ferreira and Anna Medeiros. He was the brother of the late Anibal Mello and the son of the late Anibal and Maria (Mattos Vieira) Mello. Visitation will be held Sunday, 01/26/2020 from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So.Main St. Fall River. His Funeral Mass will be held Monday, 01/27/2020 at 11:30 A.M. at Holy Trinity Church, 951 Stafford Rd. Fall River. Burial at Notre Dame Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Organization For Autism Research, 2111 Wilson Blvd. Ste.401, Arlington, VA 22201. Online guest book at Auclair FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 24, 2020