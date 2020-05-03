Home

Manuel Soares, 85, husband of Kathleen (Andrade) Soares, died Thu 4/30 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. Born in Fall River, son of the late John & Mary (Avila) Soares, he also lived in Somerset for 30 years. He worked at Frito-Lay for many years, was a member of the Knights of Columbus, and loved to fish. He had also served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. Besides his wife, he leaves: 4 children, Manuel Soares Jr (wife Michelle), Mary Soares, John Soares (wife Nina) & Linda Hadad; a sister, Madeline Soares; 16 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; many nieces & nephews. Also brother of the late Mary Souza, Sally Arruda, John Soares, Gert Deda, Arthur Soares, Angie Imbriglio, Edward Soares, William Butch Soares, Patricia Luciana & Robert Soares; and great grandfather of the late Elijah Matthew Dator. Arrangements with Silva-Faria Somerset Funeral Home were private due to the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, donations to St Jude Childrens Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Memorial Funeral Mass at St Thomas More Church planned for a later date. Because of the outbreak, all are urged to express sympathy online or by mail. To ensure that family receive all online condolences, please submit them only through the funeral home website www.silvafaria.com
Published in The Herald News on May 3, 2020
