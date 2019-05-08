|
|
Manuel Tavares, Jr., 74, went home to be with the Lord on May 6, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Janet A. (Nourse) Tavares for 38 years. He was the much-loved father of sons Ronald, Joshua, and Adam and daughters, Rachel Pacheco, Rebecca Rezendes and Sarah Darrow. He was the adored grandfather of Noah, Jonah, Ethan, Andrew, Olivia, Chloe, Lauren, Zachary, Auden and Mae. He is also survived by his sisters, Constance Voas and Laura Bomback, and his many nieces and nephews. He was the son of the late Manuel J.B. Tavares and the late Margarida (Bettencourt) Tavares. A lifelong resident of Fall River, Manny served in the US Navy on the U.S.S. America from 1963 to 1967. He was a member of the Laborers International Union and worked for many years in the quarries of Aggregate Industries. His funeral service will be held Friday at 10:00 AM at the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River. Burial, Oak Grove Cemetery. A visitation will be held Thursday from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers the family respectfully asks that donations be made in his name to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Online guest book at Auclair FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 8, 2019