Manuel V. Moniz Obituary
Manuel V. Moniz, 72, of Fall River, husband of Fatima O. (Oliveira) Moniz, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Born in Feteiras do Sul, So Miguel, Aores, he was a laborer in construction for over 40 years. He worked for Joe Pavao Construction Co. and Manuel R. Pavao Construction Co. both in Rehoboth, MA, D.W. White Construction in Acushnet, MA and Aggregate Industries in Saugus, MA. He was also a member of the Union Labor of North America. Besides his wife of 48 years, he leaves a daughter, Michelle Moniz-DaSilva and two grandsons, Matthew E. and Nathan M. Dasilva all of Brooklyn, CT. He was the son of the late Manuel V. Moniz and Maria C. (Carvalho) Moniz. A private funeral will be held at the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River. A public memorial service will be held in May. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 28, 2020
