Manuel V. Moniz, 72, of Fall River, husband of Fatima O. (Oliveira) Moniz, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Born in Feteiras do Sul, So Miguel, Aores, he was a laborer in construction for over 40 years. He worked for Joe Pavao Construction Co. and Manuel R. Pavao Construction Co. both in Rehoboth, MA, D.W. White Construction in Acushnet, MA and Aggregate Industries in Saugus, MA. He was also a member of the Union Labor of North America. Besides his wife of 48 years, he leaves a daughter, Michelle Moniz-DaSilva and two grandsons, Matthew E. and Nathan M. Dasilva all of Brooklyn, CT. He was the son of the late Manuel V. Moniz and Maria C. (Carvalho) Moniz. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Memorial Mass on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Santo Christo Church, Columbia St., at 11:00 A.M. Arrangements by Auclair Funeral Home. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com
.