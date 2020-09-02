1/1
Marc T. Snell
Marc T. Snell, 53, of Little Compton RI died quietly on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. He was the son of Bradley C. Snell of Little Compton and the late Dianne J. (Thompson) Snell. Marc was born in Fall River and had been a longtime resident of Little Compton. A carpenter since high school, he had worked for Roger Wilkie Builders, Tiverton and remodeled and built countless homes in the area. An avid woodworker, he loved spending time in his home shop and could build anything with wood. It was his passion along with the Boston Bruins, music, guns, the NRA, Dalmatians and chain saw carving. Survivors along with his father include his brother: Scott B. Snell of Fall River; along with his niece: Autumn Snell of Fall River. Graveside service to which relatives and friends are invited will be Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Pleasant View Cemetery, Tiverton at 10:00 A.M. Calling hours will be Friday at the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport, MA 02790 from 4-7 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718. For directions or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com.

Published in The Herald News on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Potter Funeral Service, Inc.
SEP
5
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Pleasant View Cemetery
