Marcel 'Chef' Godbout, 78, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020. He was born and raised in Fall River, MA and attended Notre Dame High School, later graduating from Johnson and Wales in Providence, RI. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Airforce. Chef worked for many area restaurants including the former Yankee Pedlar in Holyoke, Union Station in Northampton, Park Plaza in Boston and was owner and chef at the Candleworks in New Bedford. He loved cooking and had a passion for creating different culinary recipes. When he was not cooking, he enjoyed camping, fishing and spending time with his family and friends. Marcel will be missed by his beloved wife of 58 years, Ada (Wright) Godbout of Chicopee; his sons, Michael Godbout and his wife Dee of Wilbraham; Daniel Godbout and his wife Lynne of Belchertown, Kevin Godbout of South Hadley and Christopher Godbout and his wife Heather of Chicopee; his grandchildren, Kimberly, Melissa, Marc, Rebecca, Mason, Daniel, Jakob, Derrick, Anabel, and Piper; eight great-grandchildren and his sister, Mariette Howland and her husband Mark. He was predeceased by his sister, Pauline McGough. Friends and Family are invited to meet for a period of visitation on Thursday September 10th from 9:30 am | 11:30 am at the Brunelle Funeral Home, 811 Chicopee St., Chicopee followed by an 11:30 am service in the funeral home. Committal services with military honors will be held in St. Rose de Lima Cemetery in Chicopee. Please wear face masks/coverings at both the funeral home and cemetery and follow social distancing guidelines. Please visit www.brunellefuneralhome.com
for directions and to leave a condolence for the family.