Hathaway Funeral Home
1813 Robeson St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 673-0781
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hathaway Funeral Home
1813 Robeson St
Fall River, MA 02720
Funeral
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
9:00 AM
Hathaway Funeral Home
1813 Robeson St
Fall River, MA 02720
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Name Church
Hanover St.
Fall River, MA
Marcel R. Fournier

Marcel R. Fournier Obituary
Marcel R. Fournier, 82, a lifelong resident of Fall River, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019 surro- unded by his loving family. He was the husband for 64 years of Margaret P. (McGillick) Fournier. Born in Fall River, a son of the late Armand Saucier and the late Jean Fournier (formerly Saucier); Marcel worked for 20 years at the City of Fall River Incinerator facility before his retirement. He loved to collect toy cars, baseball cards and stamps with his friend Jack Alves. He also enjoyed gardening. Besides his wife he is survived by a son, Michael Peter Fournier and his wife Miriam; two grandchildren Tyler Francis Fournier and Katelyn Rose Fournier; also nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two siblings, Arthur Fournier and Colette Calvano. His funeral will be held Tuesday at 9 AM from the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson St., Fall River, MA, with a 10 AM Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Name Church, Hanover St., Fall River. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Calling hours Monday 5-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations maybe made to the St. Jude Childrens Hospital . For facility directions or to leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals.com.
Published in The Herald News on June 2, 2019
