Marcelina Mello, 76, wife of Gilbert Mello, died Sun 5/19 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. Born in Bretanha, St Michael, Azores, daughter of the late Manuel F & Helena (Oliveira) Amaral, she emigrated to Fall River in 1951. Employed with various companies in the local textile industry, she was also a member of ILGWU. She enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grand- & great grandchildren. Besides her husband, of 58 years, she leaves: 3 daughters, Linda M DeSousa (husband Joao) of Swansea, and Helena Hansen (husband James) & Nancy Currier (late husband Mark A Currier) both of Fall River; 2 siblings, Mary Helen Novo & Joaquim Amaral both of Westport; 7 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; several nieces & nephews. Also mother of the late Gilbert L Mello; and sister of the late Manuel O Amaral. Funeral Friday at 8 am from Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St, with Mass in Espirito Santo Church at 9. Interment Notre Dame Cemetery. Calling hours Thurs 6-8. www.silvafaria.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 21, 2019