Marcella (Logan) Hayden, age 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Thursday, June 20, 2019 in St. Annes Hospital. She was the wife of the late Brenden F. Hayden, Sr. Born in Fall River a daughter of the late Thomas J. and Mary (Regan) Logan she was a lifelong resident of the city. A graduate of the Academy of the Sacred Heart, Class of 1952 she earned a bachelor degree in Education from Seton Hill College in 1956. A teacher in the Fall River School system, she worked at the Aldrich School and the Carroll School for many years until her retirement in 1998. A communicant of Holy Name Church she was a member of the Fall River Catholic Womens Club, the Sacred Heart Seniors group, and the Fall River and Newport Ski Clubs. She is survived by one daughter Mary Kathryn Reardon and her husband Dan of Berkley; one son, Brenden F. Hayden, Jr. and his partner Kenny Bettencourt of Portsmouth; one brother, Edward T. Logan and one grandson, Logan Reardon and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was the sister of the late Thomas J. Logan, Jr. Her Funeral Service will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 9:00 am from the Waring- Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, 178 Winter St., Fall River followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:00 am in Holy Name Church, 709 Hanover St., Fall River. Burial will be private. Visiting hours will be Friday, June 28 from 4:00 | 7:00 pm. Contributions in her honor may be made to , 260 Cochituate Rd, #200, Framingham, MA 01701. For directions and tributes, www.waring-sullivan.com Published in The Herald News on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary