Marcolina P. (Furtado) Cardoso, 92, of Fall River passed away June 7, 2020 at Kimwell Nursing & Rehabilitation of natural causes. She was the loving wife of the late Antonio Cardoso to whom she had been married for 54 years before his passing. Born in St. Michael, Azores, she was a daughter of the late Manuel and Maria Raposa (Amaral) Furtado and had moved to Fall River in 1966. Mrs. Cardoso was a communicant of Espirito Santo Church where she was a member of the Ladies Rosary. She had worked for over 10 years as a Mache Operator for the former Bomark before retiring in 1998. She had enjoyed knitting, crocheting and cooking. Survivors include her son: Jose Cardoso (wife: Sandra) of Providence; her daughters: Mary Sullivan of Swansea, Rose Tavares (husband: Kenneth) of Fall River, Cecilia Furtado of Fall River, Alcinda Oliveira (husband: Antonio) of Fall River, Helen Gagliardi of Tiverton and the beloved late Nancy Cardoso; her sister: Cecilia Chaves of Fall River; her brother: Luis Furtado of Fall River; 10 grandchildren; 1 great granddaughter; several nieces and nephews. She was the grandmother of the late Jason Tavares and sister of the late Guilhermina Cordeiro, Angelina Cordeiro and Manuel Furtado. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Friday, June 12, 2020 at 9 AM from the South Coast Funeral Home, 1555 Pleasant St. Fall River, MA 02723 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at Espirito Santo Church, Alden St. Fall River. Interment will be in St. Patrick Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours will be held Thursday from 5-8 PM. www.Southcoastfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Herald News on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Send Flowers
JUN
12
Funeral
09:00 AM
South Coast Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Espirito Santo Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
South Coast Funeral Home
1555 Pleasant St
Fall River, MA 02723
(508) 672-0291
