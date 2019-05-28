Margaret A. (Slaby) Shea, age 88, passed away at her home Thursday, May 23, 2019. She was the wife of the late Dr. Edward F. Shea, Ed.D to whom she was married 34 years before his passing in 1985. Born in Fulton, NY a dau- ghter of the late John and Ann Slaby, she was a longtime resident of the city. A graduate of Truesdale Hospital School of Nursing, she worked as a Registered Nurse at Spencer Borden school, then B.M.C. Durfee High School. An avid crafter, she was skilled at knitting, dressmaking, reupholstering furniture and drapes. She enjoyed gardening, going to the beach, felt great joy with her grandchildren and loved attending their games and school events. She is survived by two sons, Kevin J. Shea and his wife Pamela of North Dartmouth, MA and Barry F. Shea of Fall River, MA; two daughters, Colleen J. Carlson and her husband Michael of Scituate, MA and Kathleen M. Barr and her husband LTC Robert of Colorado Springs, CO.; eight grandchildren; five great grandchildren and her cousin, Edward Libucha. Her Funeral Mass will be held at 9:00 AM in Holy Name Church, 709 Hanover St., Fall River. Burial will be in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. Contributions may be made in her honor to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-1905. For tributes and directions, www.waring-sullivan.com Published in The Herald News on May 28, 2019